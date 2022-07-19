Age is no barrier for parents opting for fertility treatment

By Dr. Parul Aggarwal

We are never too old or too young to make drastic adjustments and begin again. Traits are not limited to those under a predetermined age. People all over the world are resisting what society tells them is age-appropriate and embracing the experience of life as they push the boundaries of what they can do, regardless of their age. In doing so, they are laying the groundwork for future generations. Parenting in old age is no different.

Raising a happy, healthy child is one of the most difficult and gratifying professions a parent can have. However, many of us do not treat parenting with the same seriousness that we would treat a career. We may act on gut instincts or just employ the same parenting practices that our parents employed, whether or not these were successful parenting skills.

Fertility Treatment and Kinds

The ability of a male or female to produce offspring is called fertility. When biological factors interfere with this ability, infertility ensues. Male infertility, for example, occurs when a man is unable to procreate with a fertile woman, whereas female fertility occurs when a woman is unable to conceive. So, let’s debunk some myths about sexuality and fertility concerns so that both men and women can have a better understanding when it comes to conceiving a child. Fertility treatment is a blessing in disguise for the elderly who want to be parents.

Fertility treatments have so many types. Both partners and providers can select which treatment gives women the best chance of conceiving and having a healthy pregnancy. Repairing elements of partner’s reproductive system through surgery. For example, you could need Fallopian tube surgery to help your eggs travel from your ovaries to your uterus. Ovarian hyperstimulation is strictly monitored. In addition, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICJ) are two typical treatments used in the process.

Problem Fertility Treatment cause

Fertility treatment does support many women in becoming pregnant. However, it can also cause certain issues. The most serious worry is that the treatment may result in your becoming pregnant with multiples. Some fertility treatments may cause you to release numerous eggs all at once. Each of these eggs can be fertilized by sperm, resulting in your being pregnant with several children.

Even if you only have one child, some fertility treatments make your child more likely to have problems than a child born without reproductive treatment. Premature birth, low birth weight, and birth abnormalities are examples of these. There is also a danger of bleeding and infection, depending on the fertility therapies used by women. She may also be suffering from Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS). This occurs when the drugs used in some reproductive treatments give the ovaries pain. Bloating and nausea can occur as a result of OHSS. Although uncommon, some women may experience fast weight gain and shortness of breath, necessitating emergency treatment.

Advantages of Old Parenting

In India, the number of elderly parents is increasing. However, when it comes to family planning, elderly parents have an advantage in this case.

Financial Security

The first and most important benefit is financial security. Older parents who have waited to have children have most frequently worked for the majority of their adult lives. They are more likely to have advanced in their careers and be financially prepared to raise children.

More leisure time

With financial security, there is more time to spend with the kids. An elderly parent can spend a significant amount of time with their children, including vacation and personal days. When compared to a younger parent, who may only receive five paid days off per year. This is a common misunderstanding.

Appreciation

Having waited most of your life to have a baby will make you appreciate the baby, even more, when it arrives. And elderly parents have a more positive view of their role.

Life Experience

Younger and older parents have the same amount of life experience as a mother or father before the birth of their first child: zero. Older parents, on the other hand, may have a decade or more of life experience. Because of their age and life experience, older parents tend to approach motherhood with greater maturity.

Hence, if the couples are delaying their fertility for a long period of time, then they can even opt for sperm freezing, oocyte freezing and embryo freezing, till the time they make up their minds to proceed further. This will be even more beneficial to the couples delaying pregnancy, as age will not be a barrier for their gametes anymore. And whenever they plan for a child, they can use their own gametes of younger age.

Women are most fertile in their early twenties, but in the Western world, in particular, starting childbearing at that age is becoming increasingly rare. Social circumstances do cause a delay in establishing a family, but with breakthroughs in reproductive treatments, you can have a healthy, bouncing kid in your forties. Hence, age is no longer an impassable barrier to conception for the elderly in the twenty-first century.

(The author is Consultant – Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility Hospital, Delhi.. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)