Age is just a number! 94, 96 years old women in Telangana, Karnataka win Coronavirus battle

Beating the coronavirus infection against all odds, two nonagenarian women in Telangana and Karnataka have recovered from the disease and got discharged from the hospitals where they were admitted.

Bringing cheers to the medical fraternity and people alike, a 94-year-old woman from Hyderabad conquered COVID-19 and was discharged from the state-run Gandhi hospital, a hospital official said on Wednesday.

The woman was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus on June 17, he said.

The woman, who was asymptomatic, was discharged from the hospital on July 6.

She does not have any comorbid conditions and was psychologically strong during her stay in the hospital, he said.

“It shows that coronavirus can be defeated even at that age if one is strong psychologically.She was not tense,” he added.

In Chitradurga district of Karnataka, a 96-year-old woman recovered from the coronavirus infection, the second such instance of a nonagenarian in the state getting cured of the disease.

According to health department sources, 96-year-old Govindamma along with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson was admitted to a hospital with fever and sore throat on June 25.

The 27-year-old grandson tested positive for coronavirus followed by his 62-year-old father and 58-year-old mother.

Later, the grandmother too was found positive.

All of them were cured and discharged on July 6, the sources said.

Later, Govindamma told reporters that there was nothing to fear about the virus.

“All that you need is a strong will power,” she said.

Sharing her success story, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted, “I congratulate Govindamma of Hiriyur in Chitradurga who defeated COVID.

She has set an example to the people of Karnataka by her enthusiasm and courage.”

The minister said one cannot defeat coronavirus with fear and panic.

“Self-confidence and proper treatment is the only way to recover from the infection,” he added.

Last month, a 99-year-old woman in Bengaluru had fully recovered from COVID-19 and returned home.