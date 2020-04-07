Age is just a number! 82-year-old Manmohan Singh defeats Covid 19 – Watch video

People who are above 60 have been reported to be the most vulnerable lot. (Credit:ANI)

Defying the given perception that Covid-19 is deadly for elderly people, an 82-year-old man in Delhi has completely recovered from vovel Coronavirus. Octogenarian Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital will soon be discharged, ANI reported. People who are above 60 have been reported to be the most vulnerable lot when it comes to surviving Coronavirus. Most casualties of the virus have also been reported to be above 50 mark in different parts of the world.

In a widely shared video on social media, Singh can be seen on a wheelchair surrounded with the jubilant medical staff and doctors of the hospital. The doctors in the background can also be seen waving the sign of victory and clapping for the exceptional recovery of Singh. The miraculous survival of Singh along with the steady number of patients getting discharged every day give hope that the tide will be turned sooner or later.

Falling immunity levels are common in people with their increasing age. Old age people are also beset with pre-existing health problems which can prove deadly in the event of contracting Coronavirus. Governments across the world have advised senior citizens to remain inside the confines of their homes. Young and healthy adults instead have been advised to step out of their homes to bring essential items. Some countries, instead of going for complete lockdown, have imposed restrictions on the movement of senior citizens only.

Watch video

#WATCH Manmohan Singh, an 82-year-old COVID19 patient at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital who has now fully recovered; he will be discharged soon. pic.twitter.com/R3BcI15sUc — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Reports of piling up of corpses in old age homes in some of the worst affected European countries also shook the world. More than 4000 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India. Out of the total cases, a total of 325 people have been completely cured from the virus and discharged from the hospitals. Thousands of people in different parts of the country have been quarantined to check the spread of the virus