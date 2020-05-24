Age, gender, other illnesses: What increases the risk of death due to Coronavirus

The patients admitted had an average age of 73 years.

Coronavirus infection: As the novel Coronavirus has widened its reach extensively across the world, the death toll is on a constant rise. According to data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 3.36 lakh people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection. The deaths are mainly due to weakened immune systems apart from the deadly viral infection itself. A study published in BMJ highlighted that many factors make having Coronavirus infection more risky. These are age of a person, male sex or other underlying illnesses included heart problems, diabetes among others, PTI reported. People who are above 50 years of age, or are male, or have any lung, liver, heart kidney diseases are at increased risk of death, the report said.

Scientists from the University of Liverpool in the UK, have conducted an observational study where they noted many characteristics of people who were hospitalized in the UK on the back of COVID-19 infection. They analysed the data from more than 20,000 patients admitted for acute treatment. It was seen that the patients admitted had an average age of 73 years and the number of men admitted to hospitals were higher when compared to women.

Further, according to the report, it was studied that people admitted to hospitals have other factors contributing to a weaker immune system. Many had problems with their organs like kidney, liver, heart and lungs. Even obesity in some cases emerged as a key factor which can be associated with high risk of death in hospitals. “Scientists have found that reduced lung function or some inflammation that is associated with obesity can possibly play a role in morbidity due to COVID-19,” the report said. However, the results are on the basis of observational study, therefore it cannot be established as fact.

Going forward, the report asserted that these observational results have been shared with the World Health Organisation which will be used to compare with other data collected from other countries around the world. It highlighted that to manage COVID-19 for the next few years, the countries will need to understand other risk factors and optimise care.