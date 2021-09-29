After undergoing robotic surgery for cancer, doctor wins gold medal

Colorectal cancer if identified in the early stages can be completely cured and robotic colorectal surgery helps patients avoid colostomy and lead a normal life.

A 28-year-old postgraduate medical student who had successfully undergone robotic colorectal surgery for low rectal cancer at the Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Chennai, went on to complete her medical postgraduation and won a gold medal. The occasion also marked the completion of five years since the Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery began offering cutting-edge minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology in the treatment of patients with colorectal diseases, especially colorectal cancer.

The rate of colorectal cancer has been increasing among young adults in their 20s to 40s over the last two decades. This is an age when people are active, building families and careers and it is important to ensure quality of life for these patients after treatment. However, colorectal cancer if identified in the early stages can be completely cured and robotic colorectal surgery helps patients avoid colostomy and lead a normal life.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “The World Bank had put the spotlight on the huge impending crisis from non-communicable diseases in the decade ahead and the impact on individuals, families and the nation. Cancers in particular are taking a big toll and colorectal cancers are showing a rise, thus becoming a major threat. At Apollo, we are bringing in cutting edge medical technology, representing the next era of health care innovation to treat cancers.”

He said in 2016, they started a specialised department for Colorectal Surgery and also simultaneously started Robotic Colorectal Surgery. This has led to precision surgery that causes minimal side-effects in patients. The Robotic Colorectal surgery program will also be extended to other hospitals in the group.

“We are confident that along with early diagnosis, this will help in making a significant impact in reducing the morbidity and mortality from colorectal diseases including colorectal cancer.”