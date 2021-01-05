After UK strain upheaval, scientists worried over Covid strain found in S Africa and efficacy of vaccines

The fear of the new strain of Coronavirus is raising the alarm bells in all the parts of the world including in countries which have already started the vaccination.

Even as the Coronavirus vaccination has started in different countries around the world, the doubt over the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines on the new strain of Coronavirus persist. According to a Reuters report an unidentified scientific adviser has told the British government that the scientists were not fully confident about the efficacy of the Covid vaccine on the new strain of Coronavirus. South Africa and the United Kingdom have reported a huge surge in the new Coronavirus cases spread from the new strain which is understood to be more viral than the previous strains of Coronavirus.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier on Monday was quoted as saying that he was very worried about the new strain of Coronavirus found in South Africa. The Reuters report also quoted ITV political editor Robert Peston as saying that the UK government was worried as the government scientific advisers are not as confident about the South African variant as they are about the UK variant.

A section of health experts and scientists have also begun their investigation of the new strain of Coronavirus including BioNTech CEO Ugur Sah and Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, John Bell. The scientists have said that they would also try to make the necessary tweaks in the Coronavirus vaccine in about six weeks to make them effective against the new strain of Coronavirus.

Oxford University Professor John Bell was quoted as saying that he was confident about the efficacy of the vaccine on the new UK strain but put a question mark over the strain found in South Africa. He also added that the vaccines could be altered to bring them in tune with the new strain but that would take about four to six weeks time. The fear of the new strain of Coronavirus is raising the alarm bells in all the parts of the world including in countries which have already started the vaccination.