  • MORE MARKET STATS

After Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all

By: |
Updated: Oct 22, 2020 9:16 PM

“As soon as the (Covid-19) vaccine is ready, it will be made available for all people of the state free of cost,” Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Twitter.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the news on the microblogging site Twitter.

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised free Covid vaccinations in Bihar once it is available, as part of its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that his government will also make the Covid-19 vaccine available as and when it is ready for all people in the state for free of cost.

Chouhan announced this news on the microblogging site Twitter. “Coronavirus vaccine preparation work is going on fast in India. As soon as the vaccine is ready, it will be made available for all people of the state free of cost,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Related News

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had also declared that the Covid-19 vaccine, once available, will be distributed for free in the state.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. After Tamil Nadu Madhya Pradesh announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FSSAI conducting quality test of Khoya across India as festive season begins
2Aurobindo Pharma pact: CCMB developing proof of concept for COVID-19 vaccine
3Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doing everything expected’, independent study finds