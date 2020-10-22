After Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the news on the microblogging site Twitter.

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised free Covid vaccinations in Bihar once it is available, as part of its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that his government will also make the Covid-19 vaccine available as and when it is ready for all people in the state for free of cost.

Chouhan announced this news on the microblogging site Twitter. “Coronavirus vaccine preparation work is going on fast in India. As soon as the vaccine is ready, it will be made available for all people of the state free of cost,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had also declared that the Covid-19 vaccine, once available, will be distributed for free in the state.