After reporting over 30K cases 4 days running, Kerala records 29,836 fresh infections

As many as 22,088 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 37,73,754 and the number of active cases to 2,12,566, the release said.

After reporting over 30,000 cases for four consecutive days, Kerala on Sunday recorded 29,836 fresh infections which pushed the total infection count in the state to 40,07,408.

The test positivity rate rose closer to 20 per cent and with 75 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 20,541, a state government release said.

As many as 22,088 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 37,73,754 and the number of active cases to 2,12,566, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,51,670 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 19.67 per cent. So far, 3,12,75,313 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,965 cases followed by Kozhikode (3,548), Malappuram (3,190), Ernakulam (3,178), Palakkad (2,816), Kollam (2,266), Thiruvananthapuram (2,150), Kottayam (1,830), Kannur (1,753), Alappuzha (1,498), Pathanamthitta (1,178), Wayanad (1,002) and Idukki 962.

Of the new cases, 98 were health workers, 229 from outside the state and 28,372 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,137 cases, the release said.

There are currently 5,33,817 people under surveillance in various districts.

Of these, 5,03,762 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,055 in hospitals.