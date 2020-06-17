After COVID-19 related deaths cross 1800, rapid antigen tests to start in Delhi’s containment zones

In Delhi, labs in 11 districts have been assigned exclusively for testing the samples from their respective districts. Image: Reuters

With an increase in death rate on the back of Coronavirus in Delhi, the central government has given a green signal to conduct rapid antibody tests in Delhi. The nod came as the death rate reached 4.11 per cent in Delhi taking the city’s toll to 1,837. The COVID-19 related deaths raised an alarm as the number increased significantly in 24 hours only. From a rate of 2.88 per cent, it went beyond 4 per cent as 437 deaths were reported in the National Capital in a span of one day, the IE reported.

Citing the ICMR chief Balram Bhargava, the report said that he had written to the central government earlier discussing the gravity of the situation. In his letter, the report highlighted that Bhargava had negotiated the price of the kit. He said that for antibody kits, the committee has decided an upper price cap of Rs 450. He further highlighted that depending upon the decision taken in Delhi’s meeting today, the tests are likely to be initiated especially in the containment zones as soon as possible. It is to note that Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a review meeting done two days ago said Coronavirus testing in Delhi would double by Tuesday and is expected to triple by June 20.

According to the report, Delhi had the capacity to test 8,600 samples per day (data provided as of last week). Further, the figures in Delhi’s daily bulletin showed that 7,786 were conducted in the one day which has taken the number of tests done to 3,04,483 in Delhi as of now.

In Delhi, labs in 11 districts have been assigned exclusively for testing the samples from their respective districts. Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent of AIIMS told the IE that they have already augmented their testing capacity as it added the TRUENAT and CB NAAT testing. He further asserted that AIIMS is also to the capacity by using antibody testing with the approval of ICMR. They are expecting to receive at least 5,000-10,000 kits.

Notably, the Real-Time PCR (RT-PCR) needs a specialised lab facility and therefore takes a longer time to give results but antigen tests can be conducted at the site where the sample is conducted and give results within one hour.