Affordable, safe COVID-19 vaccination to be ready soon in India, says PM Modi

India is currently working on development of five vaccines.

Much awaited Coronavirus vaccines are expected to be ready in the next few weeks and the government will start vaccinating Indians as soon as the scientists give a go ahead, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually addressing an all-party meeting on COVID-19 situation. Modi said that the moment vaccines are out, they will start providing it to people in a phased manner. The priority will be first given to healthcare workers, frontline workers along with elderly people having serious diseases (comorbidities). Modi added that the Indian scientists are confident with the work in vaccine development against the novel Coronavirus.

He also said that while India is in its final stages of vaccine development and is almost ready to introduce it in the market, the world is keeping an eye on it, ANI tweeted quoting PM Modi. Terming Indian COVID-19 vaccines as safe, Modi asserted that vaccines will also be the cheapest, hence, other countries are closely monitoring it.

Meanwhile, India is currently working on development of five vaccines. Companies like Bharat Biotech-ICMR, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Zydus Cadila, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s have been given permissions for testing and development of Coronavirus vaccines in the country. Three vaccines are in the last stage of human clinical trials, which will be over soon. AIIMS Delhi-Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has earlier said that it is likely that vaccines in India may get an emergency user authorization by the end of this month or early next month.

Pfizer-BioNTech, which has its COVID-19 vaccine ready, has received its approval for vaccinating people in the UK and the company is already in talks with Indian authorities to vaccinate in India. However, the country is of belief that the five vaccines developed in India will cater the large scale demand of Indian population which Pfizer vaccine alone may not be able to cater to.