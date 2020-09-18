Affordable medicines for the poor: Modi government set to increase Janaushadhi kendras to 10,500 by 2025

In an attempt to further strengthen the supply and transportation of the medicines, two new warehouses will also be opened in the Western and Southern parts of the country, the Ministry said.

Janaushadhi kendras to be increased to10,500 by the year 2025! The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has decided to increase the number of Janaushadhi kendras in the country to about 10,500 by the year 2025. The announcement to increase the affordable medicine stores was made by the Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda. As per the data released by the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers, about 6606 Janaushadhi kendras are functional in different parts of the country at the moment and the targeted increase in their number will ensure that every district of the country has access to at least one Jan Aushadhi kendra for affordable medicine.

The functioning of the Janaushadhis had faced a lot of huge challenges in the wake of Coronavirus which had hampered the supply of raw materials needed for the production of the medicines and other logistical issues. The press release issued by the Ministry also said that the transport of the medicine from the warehouses to various Aushadhi kendras spread in different parts of the country had also posed a challenge due to the unavailability of vehicles and movement restrictions. In an attempt to further strengthen the supply and transportation of the medicines, two new warehouses will also be opened in the Western and Southern parts of the country, the Ministry said.

As per the figures of sale registered by various Aushadhi kendras, the cumulative sales from all the Aushadhi kendras amounted to Rs 146.59 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21. A healthy increase in the sale was recorded in comparison to that registered in the first quarter of 2019-20 which stood at Rs 75.48 crore despite the logistical challenges that came in the way during Coronavirus pandemic. The government has also set aside the budget of Rs 490 crores for the scheme for the period between 2020-21 and 2024-25.