Adidas launches online challenge in support of COVID-19 response fund for WHO

Running globally from May 29 to June 7, Adidas will donate USD 1 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO for every hour of tracked activity.

Sportswear giant adidas on Thursday launched the #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge — a virtual sporting event for athletes to unite and help the COVID-19 response fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Running globally from May 29 to June 7, Adidas will donate USD 1 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO for every hour of tracked activity. The company’s goal is to reach one million hours.

The challenge involves collaboration between multiple activity tracking apps such as Garmin, Zwift, Polar and Suunto.

It will also involve an extended selection of guided workouts led by top Indian sportspersons such as cricketer Rohit Sharma, sprinter Hima Das, boxers Nikhat Zareen and Simranjit Kaur.

Manish Sapra, senior marketing director at adidas, said: “It is our endeavour to provide tangible ways for consumers to keep active during these testing times.

“Regardless of circumstance, what unites us all is our drive to do good, feel connected to each other as one team and most importantly, to say thank you to the essential workers who were there for us in times of need.

“This is our chance to be there for those who kept us moving.”

This challenge is the latest in adidas’ collaboration-orientated response to keep its communities healthy, active and connected amid the pandemic.