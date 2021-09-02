Adequate stock of Covid-19 drugs, assures health ministry

The minister also reviewed the Covid situation in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and highlighted the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said the country has adequate stock of Covid-19 drugs. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the supply and availability of Covid related medicines on Wednesday.

Buffer stocks of eight drugs were reviewed. Strategic buffer stock has been created for eight drugs — Tocilizumab, Methyl Predinisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B deoxycholate, Posaconazole and intravenous Immunoglobulin. Sufficient stock of medicines and raw materials were available in required quantities in the country, the health ministry said.

Health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were asked to increase the pace of vaccination in the bordering districts to Kerala.