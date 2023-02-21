Adenovirus outbreak: Spike in cases among children; Health authorities on alert

Adenovirus Cases Rise in Kolkata: West Bengal has reported a worrisome spike in adenovirus cases among children across the state. On Sunday, two children–a six-month-old boy and a 2.5-year-old girl died. However, media reports claim that the cause of deaths has not yet been formally identified as the adenovirus.

According to a report by Indian Express, the state health department has asked the chief medical officers of various districts to check preparedness to deal with the disease that is affecting children the most. Reportedly, Public and private hospitals in Kolkata and other districts are overflowing with children suffering from fever, cold and cough.

In January this year, around 30 percent of samples sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) in Kolkata since January have tested positive for the virus. Of the 500 samples the Health Department had sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) for testing in January, 32 percent were found to have adenovirus, 12 percent rhinovirus and 13 percent parainfluenza virus.

Moreover, health officials have been asked to take stock of oxygen equipment and paediatric ventilators.

What is Adenovirus?

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Adenoviruses are common viruses that typically cause mild cold- or flu-like illness. Adenoviruses can cause illness in people of all ages any time of year. The CDC emphasises that the virus can cause mild to severe illness, though serious illness is less common.

People who have a weak immune system or existing respiratory or cardiac disease, are at higher risk of developing severe illness from an adenovirus infection.

Symptoms of Adenovirus

common cold or flu-like symptoms

fever

sore throat

acute bronchitis (inflammation of the airways of the lungs, sometimes called a “chest cold”)

pneumonia (infection of the lungs)

pink eye (conjunctivitis)

acute gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines causing diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain)

Some less common symptoms of adenovirus infection include

bladder inflammation or infection

neurologic disease (conditions that affect the brain and spinal cord)

How Adenoviruses Spread?

According to the CDC, Adenoviruses are usually spread from an infected person to others through close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands. It can also spread through the air by coughing and sneezing.

Meanwhile, touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands may also contract the virus.

Adenoviruses are often resistant to common disinfectants and can remain infectious for long periods of time on surfaces and objects.

How to Prevent Adenovirus Infection?

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and help young children do the same

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with others

Refrain from kissing others

How Adenovirus Infection is Diagnosed?

According to CDC, laboratory testing for adenoviruses is not routinely done because most people have mild or no symptoms, and no specific treatment is available.

It can be detected if someone has severe illness or pneumonia or if an outbreak is being investigated.

Treatment for Adenovirus Infection

According to CDC, there is no specific treatment or approved antiviral medicine for people with adenovirus infection. People who are seriously ill may need care in the hospital to help them recover.

Most adenovirus infections are mild and may only require care to help relieve symptoms.

Is there a vaccine for Adenovirus Infection?

There is currently no adenovirus vaccine available for the general public.