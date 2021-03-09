Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, Neetu Kapoor shares

Ranbir’s illness comes months after his mother Neetu tested positive for the novel coronavirus in December last year. (File image: IE)

Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The news was confirmed by his mother veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, via a post on social media platform Instagram on Tuesday. She said that he was taking medication and was in home quarantine. He is recovering well, Neetu said, thanking his fans for their concern and wishes. The actor is also following all the required precautions, his mother said.

A couple of days ago, Ranbir’s uncle actor Randhir Kapoor had confirmed to the media that Ranbir was unwell, but had stated that he was not sure about the nature of his illness, adding that anything about his illness would be shared by Neetu.

Ranbir’s illness comes months after his mother Neetu tested positive for the novel coronavirus in December last year, while she was shooting for upcoming ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in Chandigarh. Her co-star Varun Dhawan had also tested positive back then, resulting in the halting of shooting while they recovered.

Neetu had also chosen to stay in home quarantine while recovering, as per a post she had shared when she tested positive.

Details regarding why and how Ranbir caught the illness are not known at the moment.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in cases of coronavirus, reporting around 9,000 to 10,000 new cases daily for the past few days. This has been a cause of concern among the authorities, with some districts issuing strict lockdowns in hotspots.