Actor Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Coronavirus

Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for Coronavirus this morning. The actor took to her Instagram account to announce the news and said that she got herself tested after experiencing some discomfort for the past few days. The actor said that she had been experiencing fatigue and burning sensation in her eyes for the past few days after which she got herself tested.

In her post, the Tanu Weds Manu actor also said that she was planning to go to her home state Himachal Pradesh and hence got tested for the virus on Friday. Advising people not to let the virus scare and overpower themselves, the actor urged people to defeat and destroy the virus together. Ranaut who shared a picture of herself in a Yogic posture with the post also said that the virus was nothing but a small flu but had got too much press and attention.

Ranaut was recently banned from social media platform Twitter for allegedly violating the hate speech and abusive behaviour policy of the social media platform. The authorities from Twitter had warned the actor repeatedly before permanently deactivating her account. In a similar fashion, Twitter had also banned Ranaut’s sister for allegedly posting incendiary and hate speech content from her account.

Since getting banned from Twitter, Ranaut has been relying on other social media platforms like Instagram to interact with her fans and the public. The actor had also said that she will continue to voice her opinion in public using other online/offline platforms. On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of her film Thalaivi which was slated to release last month but had to be deferred due to the worsening of the Coronavirus pandemic.