Actor Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home in self-quarantine, reports said on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old actor is following all the protocols and he’s doing fine, the reports added.

Aamir Khan’s spokesperson was reported saying that all those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

“Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” the statement from Aamir Khan’s spokesperson read.

As far as the actor’s upcoming releases are confirmed, his next film “Laal Singh Chaddha” is scheduled to release in December 2021.

The dreaded second wave of Coronavirus infections has hit India hard with Mumbai recording 3,512 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

