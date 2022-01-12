  • MORE MARKET STATS

Active Covid caseload crosses 8-lakh mark

A week ago, the active caseload was 2.14 lakh. The country reported 1,68,063 new cases on Tuesday to take the total cases to 8,21,446.

Written By FE Bureau
India’s active caseload of Covid-19 cases crossed the eight lakh mark on Tuesday. A week ago, the active caseload was 2.14 lakh. The country reported 1,68,063 new cases on Tuesday to take the total cases to 8,21,446. The daily positivity rate was 10.64% while weekly positivity rate  was 8.85%. 

Total Omicron cases in the country on Tuesday was 4,461 with 1,711 recovering so far. The Omicron variant has spread to 28 states. Maharashtra was leading with 1,247 cases, followed by Rajasthan 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, Kerala 350, Uttar Pradesh 275, Gujarat 236, Tamil Nadu 185, Haryana and Telangana at 12.

The country has administered 153.74 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses with 92 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

  The vulnerable population received 8.52 lakh and 2.81 crore in the 15-18 age group received their first dose till Tuesday evening. More than 17.11 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses still available with states/UTs.

