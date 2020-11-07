Active COVID-19 cases return below 1,500 in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar; tally at 19,162

The active case count of Uttar Pradesh came down to 22,991 on Saturday from 23,132 on Friday, according to the data.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded 145 new COVID-19 patients on Saturday that pushed its infection tally to 19,162, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,439, the third highest in the state, from 1,519 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 226 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 17,655, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar’s death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients reached 92.13 per cent, the statistics showed.

The active case count of Uttar Pradesh came down to 22,991 on Saturday from 23,132 on Friday, according to the data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,65,250 while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,185 on Saturday, it showed.