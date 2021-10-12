Active COVID-19 cases in Kerala drop below one lakh

As many as 86,031 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (File)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below one lakh — 96,646 to be exact — on Tuesday after it had breached that figure more than five months back during the start of the second wave.

The state today reported 7,823 fresh COVID cases and 106 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,09,619 and fatalities to 26,448, an official press release said.

On April 19, the state had breached the one lakh mark with 1,07,330 active cases after reporting 13,644 fresh COVID-19 infections. The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 12,490 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 46,85,932 and the active cases dropped to 96,646, the release said.

As many as 86,031 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,178, followed by Ernakulam (931) and Thiruvananthapuram (902).

Of the new cases, 53 were health workers, 35 from outside the State and 7,353 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 382.

There are currently 3,43,082 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,31,243 are in home or institutional quarantine and 11,839 in hospitals.