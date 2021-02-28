  • MORE MARKET STATS

Active case count hits zero, Arunachal turns coronavirus-free

February 28, 2021 11:58 AM

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Altogether, 4,05,647 samples have been tested, including 312 on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the three active cases recovering from the disease, a senior health official said.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, while the number of recoveries stood at 16,780, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in the past 24 hours, he said, A total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh’s recovery rate and positivity rate are at 99.66 per cent and zero per cent, respectively, the official said. Altogether, 4,05,647 samples have been tested, including 312 on Saturday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 32,325 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots in the state thus far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

