Activated Ozone Water: An alternative for alcohol and chemical based sanitization

By Harish HP

In these modern times, people have been looking for quick solutions. But the real question is whether the opted solution lasts long and what is the kind of impact it has on humans and the environment? Most of us ignore this valid point. But in the current situation where “Did you sanitize your hands, have you washed them properly?” are the constant questions that is ringing everywhere, it becomes very relevant to consider this point. On the other side, cleaning each corner of our living spaces has also become a major concern for many of us. Adding to this, the pandemic has also changed our perspective of cleaning or sanitizing surfaces around us. We have been opting for a lot of techniques to keep ourselves safe and healthy, but is the technique sustainable enough is the question that one should always think about.

There are so many products these days in the market, and choosing the best out of it is becoming quite a task. While most of the sanitizing solutions tend to kill all the germs and bacteria on our palms, they also harm our skin with harsh and harmful chemicals which rip out all the essential oils out of the skin, causing skin dryness, rashes, itchiness, one of the major skin concerns people are facing today.

But now this perspective has changed, thanks to the technological advancements, where humans have paved a way in finding alternatives in almost every vertical. Well, this advancement applies in cleaning and sanitizing industry too, where a cleaning solution which is now available can be an alternative that leaves zero effect on our environment. And the only solution for that is using Activated Ozone Water(AOW), in other words Aqueous Ozone.

Activated Ozone Water, which can be made from electrolysed tap water, is one of the key ingredients that is used to clean public drinking water supplies. The cleaning solution is not only approved by Food department authority to use it in storing meat in huge quantities, but it is also safe to clean the meat before cooking it or for that matter spraying the solution before packing ready to eat meals.

The unknown fact is, Activated Ozone water, is one of the greenest cleaning/sanitizing solution that one can use in keeping the living spaces free from 99.9% of most common microbes that can cause various infections and diseases. But why is AOW, considered to be the safest of all cleaning solution, here are a few facts:

· Residual free: When AOW is used to clean a surface, unlike Chlorine or alcohol based cleaners, Ozone decays back to O2 in water, making it residual free solution and puts environmental hazards at bay.

· Reduces environmental waste: As we all know the solution is made of just water, the AOW is produced instantly in the same bottle, ensuring the reduction of plastic waste in the environment.

· Deodorizer: Aqueous Ozone Water, can actually be used as a deodorizer, that will eliminate & prevents bad odors formation from any item, like shoes.

· Safe for health: Since, AOW is just made of electrolysed water, the solution is free from harmful and harsh chemicals making it safe for people to use. The solution can actually help in avoiding skin, eye and respiratory infections. In fact, the solution can be used to eliminate all the bacteria present on your pet’s paws and body after a long stroll.

· Keeps your food safe: Nothing can keep our food safe from fungi or bacteria, but AOW has broken this concept. By spraying AOW on large quantities of food like meat, fish. The food can be stored for longer periods of time and keeps it fresh too.

With all the positive effects of the solution, Activated Ozone Water or Aqueous Ozone is the one time answer for sustainability. The solution is economical and the greenest cleaning agent that can keep our loved ones healthy and safe from all the possible microbes and germs that exist in our living spaces!

(The author is Founder & CEO – Diamond Drops. Views expressed are personal.)