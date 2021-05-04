Accenture pledges USD 25 million for pandemic relief efforts in India

Local and global efforts are already underway including providing ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and medical kits, she added.

Global IT and professional services company Accenture on Tuesday said it has pledged USD 25 million (about Rs 185 crore) for pandemic relief efforts in the country.

This is in addition to the company’s ongoing investments in people and communities, Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director of Accenture in India, said in a blog post on LinkedIn. Local and global efforts are already underway including providing ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and medical kits, she added.

“Accenture stands in solidarity with India. We have made a fresh pledge of USD 25 million (about Rs 185 crore) for pandemic relief efforts in addition to ongoing investments in our people and communities… Additionally, we will be augmenting existing hospitals with beds and ICUs and setting up portable hospitals,” she noted.

Menon – who was recently appointed as the Chairperson for IT industry body Nasscom – said Accenture is also engaging with the government to support vaccination camps and provide local language call-centre support.

To support its over 2,00,000 employees and their families in India, the company has built several resources including 24/7 telemedicine, care-at-home services, enhanced insurance coverage, virtual childcare, mental health support, and support for testing and vaccinations.

“Across the globe, our people have expressed their support and are getting involved. In addition to their time, they are also donating funds, and Accenture will match 100 per cent of our people’s contributions for COVID-19 relief efforts. Sharing gratitude for our ONE Accenture family – the 5,37,000 people standing with us every day,” Menon said.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators.

IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies are taking a number of steps to contribute to these efforts, including setting up COVID care centres at their facilities.

Capgemini has committed Rs 50 crore to augment medical infrastructure in India, while SAP said it is doubling its COVID-19 Emergency Fund that was announced last year to 6 million euros.