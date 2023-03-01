Abrupt weather change leads to increase in viral infections cases, 90 percent patient surge in OPD

With the sudden climate transition from winter to summer has led to a rise in patients at hospitals. According to doctors, people are experiencing symptoms like cold, cough, sore throat, fever, and headaches indicating viral flu.

Due to the abrupt shift of weather from cold to warmer temperatures, doctors at Primus Hospitals, New Delhi are witnessing a spurt in incidences of seasonal ailments including cases of viral infections like H3N2 influenza among other seasonal infections, the doctors said in a statement.

It is no hidden fact that weather tends to have a very strong impact on overall health. In winter while the number of cardiovascular cases increases, the number of viral infections rises during the transition phase of weather.

As winter is fading and summers are embarking early, patients reporting viral fever, cold and cough, and severe throat infections are increasing rapidly.

“We are experiencing a 90% surge in terms of patients reporting viral infections in our OPDs as the weather is changing rapidly making people susceptible to various infections. Viral fever, cold and cough, and severe lung allergies like bronchitis are being reported majorly in the patients visiting the hospital. The weather transition has been quite early this time. Not to forget, pollution adds further complexities to patients suffering from viral infections. We are continuously advising patients to be cautious of both weather change and pollution,” Prof Dr. SK Chhabra, Head of Department -Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care Medicine, Primus Hospital, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi said in a statement.

According to the doctors, the rise in the number of patients complaining of viral infections, and chest congestion reflects how seasonal change is gravely impacting the health conditions of people.

Pollution is also playing a pivotal role in multiplying the patient numbers impacted by viral infections. Older people, children and pregnant women are most vulnerable to getting infected. Therefore, they must remain extra cautious while venturing outside.

“Besides asthmatic patients, there are many other patients also who are experiencing severe lung infections and are finding difficulty in breathing. Weather change is prompting such problems in patients. Patients having chronic ailments like asthma have to be extra cautious during such weather transitions as it can trigger severe respiratory issues and asthma attacks. During this time, even a minor respiratory problem must be reported to a pulmonologist or a physician to reduce the risk of escalating the problem,” Dr SK Chhabra added.