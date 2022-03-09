A new study finds Covid-19 infection can cause Erectile Dysfunction

Covid-19 is known to be a respiratory disease but studies have found that it also impacts the genitals.

According to recent studies and findings, Covid-19 could have a significant effect on your genitals and cause Erectile Dysfunction. Although the full implications and damage of COVID infection are not yet known as the virus has only been identified over two years ago. New studies have shown the impact of COVID infection on reproductive organs.

Recent studies have shown increased cases of Erectile Dysfunction and impotence in men that have had COVID. A study, last month in Sexual Medicine of 246,990 men who were infected by COVID-19, found a significant increase in the new onset of Erectile Dysfunction.

Another study in the Journal of Andrology found that men who have had COVID were 5.6 times more likely to develop Erectile Dysfunction, while another study from the University of Florida published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation found that men who have had COVID-19 were 3.3 times more likely to develop Erectile Dysfunction.

There was another study in which the World Journal of Men’s Health found that even after six to eight months of infection, the virus was still found in the men’s penises. According to the clinical account from Healthy Male in Australia reports, apart from Erectile Dysfunction, the Covid-19 infection also caused a decrease in the size of the erect penis.

Covid-19 is known to be a respiratory disease but studies have found that it also impacts the genitals. Although it is known for damaging the lungs, however, once it enters the body, the primary target of the virus is to enter our blood vessels, the vasculature.

As Blood vessels are very important and to be found in high density in the penis, the covid-19 virus goes wherever there are blood vessels. Erection in men is not caused by muscles or internet porn images but because of the blood flow, like a balloon being filled with fluid. Any damage to blood vessels can interfere with the ability to maintain the erection.