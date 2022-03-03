96.8% adults received first dose of Covid vaccine

In the adult population, 96.8% (90,92,27,350) has been covered with the first dose, and 81.3% of the population (76,35,65,779) with the second dose.

The government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that 96.8% of the adult population has been administered with first dose of Covid vaccination and 81.3% have been administered with the second dose. This is based on the data collated on February 28, Additional Solicitor General Ashwarya Bhatti argued.



As many as 177,50,86,335 (177.5 crore) total vaccines have been administered. In the adult population, 96.8% (90,92,27,350) has been covered with the first dose, and 81.3% of the population (76,35,65,779) with the second dose. For the population between 15 and 18 years of age, 74% (5,47,94,459) have been covered with the first dose, and 37.1% (2,74,87,370) with the second dose. The precaution dose for the adult population is 2,00,11,377.