  • MORE MARKET STATS

95 more die of COVID-19 in Delhi; positivity rate over 15 pc

By: |
November 15, 2020 3:36 PM

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 21,098 tests conducted the previous day, the lowest since August 14, when 14,389 tests were done.

At 3,235, it was also the lowest number of cases since October 26, when 2,832 cases were reported.At 3,235, it was also the lowest number of cases since October 26, when 2,832 cases were reported.

Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.85 lakh on Sunday, while the positivity rate climbed to 15.33 percent. Ninety-five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,614, authorities said.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 21,098 tests conducted the previous day, the lowest since August 14, when 14,389 tests were done.

Related News

Of the total tests conducted, 11,877 were rapid-antigen tests, and 9,221 were RT-PCR tests, the bulletin said.
Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 15.33 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

At 3,235, it was also the lowest number of cases since October 26, when 2,832 cases were reported.

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded. The city had registered 93 deaths on June 16.

On Sunday, authorities reported 95 more fatalities. The 10-day average death rate stands at 1.23 per cent, the bulletin said. The total number of cases reported so far has climbed to 4,85,405.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 95 more die of COVID-19 in Delhi positivity rate over 15 pc
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 impact on mental health: Patients face insomnia, dementia, anxiety disorders, shows Lancet study
2Steroid treatment should be reserved for sickest COVID-19 patients, say scientists
3New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified’