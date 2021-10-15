8,867 new COVID-19 cases, 67 dead in Kerala

The Minister said 93.7 per cent of the target population (2,50,45,318) received the first dose of vaccine while 44.9 per cent (1,20,06,707) got both the doses.

Kerala reported 8,867 new COVID-19 positive cases and 67 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the State to 48,29,565 and the death toll to 26,734 till date.

Health Minister of the State Veena George said 79,554 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards across 158 local self-government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

The Minister said there are 94,756 active COVID-19 cases out of which 9.8 per cent are hospitalised. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of positive cases at 1,337 followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,288 and Thrissur 1,091.

“Of those found infected on Friday, 32 reached the State from outside while 8,434 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 337 is yet to be traced. Sixtyfour health workers are also among the infected,” the Minister said in a press release.

There are 3,27,682 people under observation out of which 10,622 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. A total of 9,872 recuperated from the disease on Friday taking the total cured in the State to 47,16,728.

