88 children among 440 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally soared to 57,962 on Monday as 440 more people, including 88 children, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The northeastern state’s coronavirus death toll rose to 213 as a 68-year-old woman from Aizawl succumbed to the infection. Aizawl reported the highest number of new cases at 310, followed by Mamit (74) and Kolasib (15), he said, adding that all the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing and the single-day positivity rate stood at 22.59 per cent.

Mizoram now has 8,510 active cases, while 49,239 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 271 on Sunday. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 84.95 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.36 per cent. The state has so far tested over 8.47 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,948 in the last 24 hours. More than 6.54 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 2.35 lakh have been fully vaccinated.