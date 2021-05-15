  • MORE MARKET STATS

85 per cent of COVID cases from 10 states: Health Ministry

May 15, 2021 4:15 PM

Ten states account for 85 per cent of the total novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said 11 states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases while eight have active cases between 50,000 and one lakh.

Twenty-four states have a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, it said.

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, it stated.

