80-year-old Delhi woman who was tested negative four times detected with COVID-19 antibodies

After admission to AIIMS on June 23, doctors had prescribed the first RT-PCR test on June 25 that gave negative results followed by three subsequent tests on June 29, June 2, and July 7.

An 80-year-old Delhi patient detected with COVID antibodies! How the coronavirus functions inside a human body and the level of variation in the symptoms it causes have left health scientists and authorities baffled! According to an IE report, One such instance has emerged out of India’s capital city- New Delhi where doctors have found antibodies against coronavirus in an 80-year-old woman who had tested negative, not for once but on four occasions.

According to the IE report, doctors were perplexed as they could diagnose the clinical symptoms that were similar to coronavirus infection but the woman named Krishna continued testing negative for the virus. She had coronavirus-like symptoms such as high total leucocyte (white blood cell) count and chest x-ray suggestive of atypical pneumonia.

While preparing her for the discharge from the AIIMS where she was admitted to an emergency department on June 23 following a seizure attack, doctors decided to conduct the SARS-CoV2T test to verify if she had developed antibodies against the coronavirus. To doctors’ surprise, her antibodies test came positive suggesting she recovered from the Covid-19 infection even without a confirmed diagnosis.

After admission to AIIMS on June 23, doctors had prescribed the first RT-PCR test on June 25 that gave negative results followed by three subsequent tests on June 29, June 2, and July 7. Her condition improved by July 6 when doctors decided to examine her serology and found out that she has developed antibodies against covid-19 disease. Doctors were of the opinion that the coronavirus disease often does not get detected in one test and hence they carried out as many as three more tests to verify the status of Krishna’s illness.

The Indian Express had reported a similar case from New Delhi last week when a 26-year-old junior resident Dr. Abhishek Bhayana who was working at Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences (MAIDS) succumbed to symptoms similar to coronavirus infection such as chest congestion and breathlessness even when he had twice tested negative for the coronavirus.