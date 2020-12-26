  • MORE MARKET STATS

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

By: |
December 26, 2020 1:31 PM

Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday that samples of eight returnees were found positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent to NIV for further tests.

returnees from uk with covid-19 mutant strain, Health Minister K K Shailaja, uk returnes to kerala, coronavirus new strain,It has been decided to subject the returnees to more Covid-19 tests. (Reuters Image, Representative)

Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday that samples of eight returnees were found positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent to NIV for further tests. Following this development, it has been decided to subject the returnees to more tests, she added.

Related News

Surveillance at the four international airports in the state have been further strengthened. After the recently held local body polls, it was feared that there would be a massive surge in cases. However, that did not occur. The death rate did not go up in the state as the government had taken precautionary steps in this regard, she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive samples sent to NIV Pune
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir residents
2Gennova mRNA Covid-19 vaccine price and effect: How it compares with Pfizer, Moderna candidates
3COVID-19: Daily deaths below 300 after over 6 months, 22,273 new cases reported