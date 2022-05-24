77 percent increase in cases of Uncontrolled Hypertension reported last year: Jindal Naturecure Institute

Jindal Naturecure Institute has recently reported an increase in the cases of hypertension after people have gone back to their everyday work life post the coronavirus pandemic. According to the institute, most of these people are suffering from resistant hypertension. Resistant hypertension is a condition where your blood pressure remains high or uncontrolled despite the medications. The prevalence of hypertension is a major concerning factor for India, especially in urban areas as compared to rural areas, the institute said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Moreover, a survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also revealed that almost 28.5 percent of adults in India are hypertensive. The report also showed that 1 in 4 adults in India are hypertensive and only 10 percent of patients have their blood pressure under control. According to the experts, obesity can significantly increase the risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure, and these conditions are also intricately linked with heart disease. In obese people, the heart has to work hard to pump blood in the body because of fatty substances that accumulate in the arteries, a condition known as hypertension.

The institute revealed that in 2019-20, we had 1772 patients with hypertension, out of which 25% were of the working-age group and the rest were older adults from 51-70 years.

“The number significantly dropped to 258 in 2020-21 due to the ongoing pandemic crisis and imposed restrictions. However, in 2021-22, the number again rose to 1164, 30 percent are from the working population and the rest are older adults. Thus, we have seen an increase in cases of hypertension by 77 percent. We have also observed a similar trend where we are getting more male patients with hypertension than women. In 2021-22, we had 429 male patients with hypertension in the age group of 51-70 years as compared to 338 women in the same age group,” said Dr, Babina NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Many patients fail to manage hypertension and suffer from uncontrolled hypertension due to modifiable risk factors like unhealthy diets (excessive salt consumption, a diet high in saturated fat and trans fats, low intake of fruits and vegetables), physical inactivity, consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and being overweight or obese, the institute found.

“We have been treating many patients of uncontrolled hypertension since 1978 with our specially curated drugless disease-specific regimen through a combination of interrelated, independent holistic systems like Naturopathy, Diet therapy, Yoga, Acupuncture, and Physiotherapy. The treatment protocol includes planned diet, exercises, and lifestyle modification guidelines that are all aimed at treating the root cause of the illness rather than simply treating the symptoms. While pharmaceutical management is crucial, it may not satisfy or serve every patient who wishes to achieve optimal health while living with hypertension. It’s no secret that yoga, a healthy diet, and good lifestyle practices are among the keys to lower blood pressure,” Dr. Babina NM said.



It’s important to stay dedicated to lifestyle activities that help maintain the blood pressure in a healthy range, such as eating more fruits and vegetables, quitting smoking, decreasing alcohol use, exercising daily, practising yoga and meditation and minimising stress, he added.