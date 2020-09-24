  • MORE MARKET STATS

75% of 86,508 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours concentrated in 10 states/UTs: Health ministry

By: |
September 24, 2020 3:06 PM

Maharashtra continues to top this list. It has alone contributed to more than 21,000 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 7,000 and 6,000 coronavirus cases, respectively.

COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 cases in india, coronavirus death cases in india, covid 19 sample, latest news on coronavirus pandemicIndia has substantially ramped up its testing infrastructure across the country. (Photo source: IE)

Seventy-five per cent of the 86,508 COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours in the country are concentrated in 10 states and Union territories, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Chhattisgarh, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Maharashtra continues to top this list. It has alone contributed to more than 21,000 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 7,000 and 6,000 coronavirus cases, respectively. The ten states and UTs are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, the ministry said.

Related News

”Also, 1,129 fatalities due to coronavirus have been registered in a day with 10 states/UTs –Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Haryana accounting for 83 per cent of such deaths,” it said.

Maharashtra reported 479 deaths followed by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab with 87 and 64 deaths, respectively, the ministry said. There are 9,66,382 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.86 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data stated.

India has substantially ramped up its testing infrastructure across the country. As on date, there are 1,810 laboratories, including 1,082 government and 728 private labs. A cumulative total of 6,74,36,031 samples have been tested for detection of COVID-19 till September 23 with 11,56,569 samples being tested on Wednesday.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day, while the death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 75% of 86508 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours concentrated in 10 states/UTs Health ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Six months since lockdown: Strides in testing, vaccine development but COVID crisis far from over, say scientists
2Coronavirus vaccine latest: What is intranasal vaccine? How effective this can be
3COVID-19: Daily new recoveries surpass new cases for six days