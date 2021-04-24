70 per cent of Delhi traders want further extension in lockdown: CTI

"Most organisations were in favour of extending the lockdown for five to seven days in Delhi. The traders made it clear that they would follow the decision of the Delhi government only about the lockdown and won't do any lockdown on their part," said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the CTI.

Seventy per cent of the city traders are in favour of extending the lockdown beyond April 26 amid the worsening coronavirus crisis in the capital, said the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday.

Out of the 700 traders organisations participating in a survey, almost 500 were in the favour of extending the lockdown, it added.

The survey included traders from Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nehru Place, South X and ?Shahdara.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 19 had announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the national capital’s health system was stretched to its limits.

Delhi logged 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The city has reported around 2,100 deaths due to the deadly virus in 11 days.