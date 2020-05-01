17 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total cases rise to 155

The number of active cases stands at 65, the official said. File photo:IE)

Seventeen people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, the highest number of COVID-19 detections in a single day that has taken the district’s tally to 155, officials said.

However, two patients were discharged after their treatment for COVID-19, the officials said.

“Total 333 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Seventeen of them have tested positive and 316 tested negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 155,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

He said two patients, a nine-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man, were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of those cured so far to 90. The number of active cases stands at 65, the official said.