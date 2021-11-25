66 fully vaccinated students in Karnataka medical college test positive for Covid, check details

The breakthrough cases of Coronavirus along with sudden spurt of Coronavirus cases in different parts of the country have raised concerns about the next wave of Coronavirus pandemic.

Even as the Covid-19 vaccination drive is increasing its coverage in the country, the breakthrough cases of Coronavirus among fully vaccinated individuals has rung alarm bells. At a medical college in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, more than 66 medical students have tested for Coronavirus despite having received both the doses of Coronavirus vaccine. The severe spread of Coronavirus among the students of the medical college came to light when about 300 students were asked to undergo the Covid-19 test after attending an event. Alarmed by such a high incidence of Coronavirus, the authorities have sealed the two medical colleges along with suspending offline classes that were being conducted at the college.

Another Covid-19 shocker emerged from the state of Odisha earlier this week when more than 70 students from Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts had tested positive for Coronavirus. A total of 53 girl students were also found infected with Coronavirus among the 70 odd cases of infection reported in these two districts.

While the 53 girl students were found positive at St Merry Girls’ School in Sundargarh districy, the other 22 cases of Coronavirus were traced to the students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in the Sambalpur district. The auhorities in a similar measure shut the school down and put the infected students in isolation. The authorities of the school were quoted as saying that most students who were infected belonged to Class 8th, 9th and 10th, all below 18 and hence not eligible to get vaccinated. The authorities also added that the Covid-19 test was conducted when lots of students exhibited common symptoms like cough, fever and cold.

The breakthrough cases of Coronavirus along with sudden spurt of Coronavirus cases in different parts of the country have raised concerns about the next wave of Coronavirus pandemic. Health experts have also suggested that it is time to incorporate a booster dose of Coronavirus vaccine among the fully vaccinated indviduals to keep the infections and mortality in check.