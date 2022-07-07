61% Of People Are Not Aware OF Warning Signs of Stroke: Survey

Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road recently conducted a survey that revealed that around 61 percent of people don’t know the warning signs of stroke which is the concept of B.E.F.A.S.T (Balance Loss, Eyesight Blurring or Loss, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time).

“There is a lack of awareness regarding stroke in the general population. But, treatment within the golden hour of stroke can save many lives. To address the needs of stroke patients and help them to recognize the warning signs of stroke, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road has taken a great initiative. The hospital has set yet another benchmark by launching a Stroke Support Group to provide comprehensive and holistic treatment,” the hospital stated.

According to doctors, a stroke happens due to a decrease or blockage in the brain’s blood supply. “Then the brain cells or neurons begin to die after just a few minutes without blood or oxygen and the brain function is lost. The stroke will affect one’s ability to move, speak, eat, think and remember and control other vital body functions. It can happen to anyone at any time. There is extremely low awareness regarding this life-threatening condition,” it added.

“The survey revealed that though 64.4% of people are aware of the treatment of stroke during the window period (4.5 hours of the first stroke), around 61% of people don’t know the warning signs of stroke that is the concept of B.E.F.A.S.T (Balance Loss, Eyesight Blurring or Loss, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time). Those with these red flags should be taken to a stroke-ready hospital where expert stroke care is available 24/7. The survey also revealed that 65.4% of people know that stroke can be reversed if the patient is taken to a hospital that has facilities to manage it. People have started knowing the importance of their health and 95.2% of people feel that full health check-ups should be done once a year. Moreover, around 82.7% of people do their annual health check-ups every year. The male-to-female ratio was 3:1, and around 200 participants were part of this survey. We launched the support group to help the stroke patients to improve their outcomes and a committed team of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff to provide support round-the-clock care and ensure a faster recovery. Meticulous patient monitoring will be done with advanced equipment and a multidisciplinary team treatment approach,” Dr Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist, and Stroke Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road said in a statement.

“My life was disrupted after getting a stroke. But I was fortunate enough that my family members recognize the signs of stroke, and I got treatment during the golden hour. I was able to share my experience through this platform and I am happy that I could interact with other stroke patients and survivors. The patients were also able to clear all their doubts regarding stroke with the help of the experts. I thank the hospital for organizing this program, and also for giving me prompt medical attention. I have resumed my daily routine without any difficulties. This stroke group is a boon for other patients who can get a timely intervention to manage stroke. I feel great to be a part of this initiative,” concluded one of the participants.