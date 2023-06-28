6 signs that show you need to increase your fibre intake

Fibre is extremely important for your overall well-being. Studies suggest that it is extremely important for gut health. According to experts, a diet high in fibre can make losing weight and a lot easier.

Moreover, experts maintain that fibre intake can even help in reducing the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Fibre also helps in regulating the body’s sugar use, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, and it also keeps your hunger and blood sugar levels in check.

How much fibre do you need everyday?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Daily Value of fibre is 28 grams per day, or about 14 grams per 1000 calories.

The Cleveland Clinic reveals that people who eat between 25-29 grams of fiber per day also see a 15-30 percent decrease in their risk of colon cancer, as well as the risk of developing heart disease and diabetes.

Signs that your body isn’t getting enough fibre

There are six main signs of fiber deficiency:

Constipation/bloating

Hunger after meals

Blood sugar fluctuations

High cholesterol

Fatigue/low energy

Inflammation

If you experience any of these symptoms, you may want to increase your fiber intake. However, consult a doctor to get a better understanding about the underlying cause.