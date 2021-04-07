  • MORE MARKET STATS

6 more KGMU staffers test positive for Covid-19 even after receiving both shots of vaccine

By: |
April 7, 2021 8:01 PM

A total of six staffers working in the office of the King George's Medical University vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday despite having received both shots of the vaccine

Representative image

A total of six staffers working in the office of the King George’s Medical University vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday despite having received both shots of the vaccine, a senior doctor said. This comes a day after the KGMU’s vice-chancellor himself was found having the infection.

KGMU VC Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri too had got both shots of the anti-Covid vaccine. “Six persons working in the office of the KGMU vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. All of them are on non-medical posts,” the doctor said. He added that all of them had already been inoculated with both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

The doctor had on Tuesday said as many as 39 KGMU doctors, including its vice-chancellor, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“KGMU Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, while medical superintendent, Prof D Himanshu, tested positive for Covid-19 a day earlier, the doctor had said on Tuesday.

“In the last three days, 39 doctors of KGMU have tested positive for Covid-19. Both the vice-chancellor and medical superintendent have got both the doses of anti-Covid vaccine,” he had said.

