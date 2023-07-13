6 fruits that can increase your sex drive

Sex drive or libido is a psychological drive or energy that is often associated with the person’s desire to engage in sexual activity. According to experts, everyone has their own sex drive that is normal to them. However, there are a number of factors that can lead to an increase or decrease in libido.

Studies suggest that a nutritious diet can lead to a healthy sex life by boosting your libido, improving blood flow and heart health and stamina. Interestingly, certain foods are libido-boosting in nature also known as aphrodisiacs. An aphrodisiac is a substance that can increase libido, sexual desire, sexual attraction, sexual pleasure, or sexual behavior.

Here are 6 fruits that can spice up your sex life:

Apples

You must have heard “An apple a day, keeps the doctor away.” Well, studies suggest apples can also be your aid in the bedroom. Apples are rich in quercetin, a type of flavonoid, which can play a pivotal role in promoting circulation, treating erectile dysfunction and managing the symptoms of prostatitis. A 2016 study has revealed that those who consumed more apples reported a 14 percent decrease in erectile dysfunction. According to experts, a diet rich in flavonoids can not only boost your overall health but it can also make your sex life healthy.

Watermelon

Watermelons are rich in L-citrulline that is converted to L-arginine in your body. According to experts, L-arginine can help make your erection harder. This compound stimulates the production of nitric oxide, which increases blood flow to the penis, strengthening erections.

Banana

Banana is rich in potassium and it is an extremely important compound for your body. According to American Heart Association, potassium can help lower your blood pressure, which can boost sexual performance. This will ensure proper blood flow to certain parts of the body, including the genitals.

Pomegranate

A study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research discovered that juice from the pomegranate seeds is rich in antioxidants. According to the study, antioxidants support blood flow, and they can help in improving erectile dysfunction. Moreover, certain animal studies have also shown that the elixir improves long-term erectile response.

Avocado

Avocados are rich in B vitamins and monounsaturated fat, which has been shown to aid blood flow to the entire body—including the penis. The fruit also contains potassium which can enhance the libido not just in men but also women.

Strawberries and raspberries

Berries like Strawberries and raspberries are also full of aphrodisiac properties. According to experts, the seeds of these fruits are loaded with zinc which is essential for sex for both — men and women.