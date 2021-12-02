  • MORE MARKET STATS

6 flyers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries test positive for Covid

By: |
December 02, 2021 8:19 AM

Wednesday was the first day of the new guidelines for international travellers being implemented for control and management of the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

international passengersleven international flights landed at various airports from midnight to 4 pm on from “at-risk” countries. (Representational image: AP)

Six Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday after screening 3,476 passengers from 11 international flights that arrived from “at-risk” countries, the Union health ministry has said. Samples of the passengers have been sent for genomic sequencing.

Wednesday was the first day of the new guidelines for international travellers being implemented for control and management of the Covid-19 variant Omicron. Eleven international flights landed at various airports from midnight to 4 pm on from “at-risk” countries. These carried 3,476 passengers, all of whom were administered RT-PCR Tests.

Related News

Samples of the Covid-19 positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG labs for whole genomic sequencing and the government is keeping track of the evolving situation, the health ministry said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 6 flyers arriving from at-risk countries test positive for Covid
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Passengers in for a tough time as PCR tests made mandatory before exiting airports
2EXCLUSIVE: Optum India MD Ritesh Talpatra on making healthcare affordable and leveraging technology
3Serum Institute seeks DCGI’s approval for Covishield as booster dose