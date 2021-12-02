6 flyers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries test positive for Covid

leven international flights landed at various airports from midnight to 4 pm on from “at-risk” countries. (Representational image: AP)

Six Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday after screening 3,476 passengers from 11 international flights that arrived from “at-risk” countries, the Union health ministry has said. Samples of the passengers have been sent for genomic sequencing.

Wednesday was the first day of the new guidelines for international travellers being implemented for control and management of the Covid-19 variant Omicron. Eleven international flights landed at various airports from midnight to 4 pm on from “at-risk” countries. These carried 3,476 passengers, all of whom were administered RT-PCR Tests.

Samples of the Covid-19 positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG labs for whole genomic sequencing and the government is keeping track of the evolving situation, the health ministry said.