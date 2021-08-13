  • MORE MARKET STATS

575 people including 112 children test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram

August 13, 2021 12:37 PM

The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 174 as a 64-year-old man from Lawngtlai district died at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday night, he said.

covid 19 cases in mizoramThe COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 174 as a 64-year-old man from Lawngtlai district died at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday night. (File photo: IE)

At least 575 people, including 112 children, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the state’s COVID-19 tally to 47,471, an official said on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 174 as a 64-year-old man from Lawngtlai district died at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday night, he said.

The fresh COVID-19 cases were detected from 8,083 samples and the single-day positivity rate is 7.11 per cent, he said. Aizawl district reported 302 new cases, Kolasib (97), Mamit (55), Lawngtlai (50), Lunglei (35), Serchhip (19), Champhai (9), Hnahthial (5) and Saitual reported 3 cases, the official said.

Two patients have travel history and the rest 573 were found to have locally contracted the infection, he said, adding that of 575 patients, 362 have developed symptoms of COVID-19. Mizoram currently has 11,620 active COVID-19 cases, while 35,677 people have recovered from the infection, including 943 people on Thursday. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 75.15 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent. Mizoram has tested more than 7.9 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi over 6.43 lakh people have been vaccinated, of which 2.16 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday.

