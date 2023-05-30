5 tips to take care of menstrual hygiene this summer

By Pallavi Utagi

Summers bring beautiful bursts of sunshine with them, and the season is absolute bliss for those who seek relief from sweaters, jackets, and woolen socks. However, with the mercury soaring above 20 degrees, menstrual hygiene requires extra attention. It’s a no-brainer that high temperatures and increased humidity tend to create a breeding ground for bacteria. Women often frequently report various issues during the summer months, such as irregular periods, painful menstrual cycles, itching and rashes in the vulva and vagina, mood swings, and other premenstrual symptoms.

Here are five essential tips to help you stay clean and confident during your period this summer:

Choose Breathable Menstrual Products

When it comes to menstrual hygiene, selecting the right products is crucial. Opt for breathable options like cotton-based pads or tampons to promote airflow and reduce the risk of bacterial growth. Avoid using synthetic materials that trap moisture and heat, leading to discomfort and potential infections.

Change Regularly

In the summer heat, it’s essential to change your menstrual products more frequently than usual. Prolonged use of the same pad or tampon can result in bacterial growth and unpleasant odors. It is advisable for all females to change their sanitary pads at least every 3-4 hours during the daytime. This practice helps to reduce excessive sweating and the occurrence of rashes caused by prolonged use of pads, which are particularly common during the summer season.

Stay Hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for overall health, including menstrual hygiene. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps regulate body temperature and promotes healthy blood flow, reducing the risk of menstrual discomfort and bloating. Staying hydrated helps maintain vaginal health and prevents dryness, which can be exacerbated by heat.

Maintain Personal Hygiene

Maintaining personal hygiene is crucial during your period, especially in hot weather. Vaginal and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are frequently observed during this time. The discomfort caused by skin irritation, rashes, redness, and itching due to sweat can significantly disrupt one’s peace of mind. To avoid these issues, it is recommended to wash your hands thoroughly before and after changing your menstrual products, shower at least twice a day and avoid staying in sweaty clothes for extended periods. When cleaning your genital area, use mild, unscented soaps and avoid douching, as it can disrupt the natural pH balance and cause irritation.

Dress Comfortably

Wearing loose, breathable clothing during your period can make a significant difference in your comfort level. Opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen that allow air circulation and prevent excess sweating. Avoid tight-fitting clothes, as they can increase friction and discomfort. Opting for dark-colored bottoms can also provide added confidence and minimize the visibility of potential leaks and it will contribute to better comfort and hygiene.

By following these five simple tips, you can ensure a comfortable and confident summer experience during your period. Remember, taking care of your menstrual hygiene is not only important for your physical well-being but also for your overall comfort and self-confidence. Embrace the summer while staying fresh and worry-free!

(The author is a CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)