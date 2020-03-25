5 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, govt to issue e-passes to essential services staff: Kejriwal

By: |
Published: March 25, 2020 8:16:04 PM

Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus lockdown Delhi, Coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus, delhi e-pass, delhi e-pass permission, delhi curfew, delhi police, delhi police helpline, arvind kejriwal, anil baijal, covid 19, coronavirus delhi, covid 19 delhi, covid 19 delhi casesDelhi government decided to issue e-passes for people associated with essential services to commute during the lockdown. (Courtesy : Twitter/ ANI)

Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, as his government decided to issue e-passes for people associated with essential services to commute during the lockdown.

People ensuring essential services such as milk sellers, vegetable vendors and grocers can call helpline 1031 to get the passes on their mobile phones, Kejriwal said during a digital press conference. The chief minister said people can walk down to shops nearby to buy items of daily use.

Related News

Amid reports of medical staffers being harassed by landlords to vacate the premises, Kejriwal requested the house owners to not misbehave with the professionals out to fight and contain the virus. The harassment of medical staff cannot be tolerated, he said, warning that strict action will be taken against the landlords.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 5 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours govt to issue e-passes to essential services staff Kejriwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: IIT-KGP students make videos on WHO guidelines in 12 Indian languages
2Coronavirus outbreak: 21-day lock-down essential from scientific perspective, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
3Coronavirus: 50-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram; second case in Northeast