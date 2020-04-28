5 most affected states in India by Coronavirus: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, MP

The Dharavi area which houses the largest slum of the Asian continent remains to be one of the most vulnerable areas in Maharashtra.

After the passage of over one month of the nationwide lockdown, the country has been able to restrict the virus from taking gigantic proportions but some states of the country are registering a big rise in the number of Covid-19 cases every single day. Top five states which are most vulnerable to the spread of the virus include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 8590 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Maharashtra with more than 369 casualties. The tally of the positive cases in the state is almost 30 per cent of the total positive cases reported in the country. However, the number of cases are not evenly distributed in all the parts of the state. Most of the cases have been reported from its capital Mumbai and Pune. The Dharavi area which houses the largest slum of the Asian continent remains to be one of the most vulnerable areas in the state.

The second state which has registered the highest number of cases is Gujarat which has consistently slipped into a vulnerable state with a total of 3548 positive cases traced so far. Around 162 people have also lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state. The state has even surpassed states like Rajasthan and Delhi which were the most vulnerable hotspots in the country. Capital city of Gujarat, Ahmedabad is the biggest cluster in the state and recorded the maximum number of patients.

The national capital is on spot three when it comes to the total number of cases in the country. It has registered more than 3108 cases with around 54 people succumbing to Covid-19. Some of the first Covid-19 positive cases were registered in the national capital only.

Rajasthan has registered a total of 2262 positive cases of Coronavirus so far with more than 46 reported casualties from the state. The state which is on the fourth spot first came into the grip of the deadly virus through some Italian tourists who had tested positive en masse.

Madhya Pradesh which lies at the heart of the country has recorded 2168 positive cases so far and is on the fifth spot. Larger areas of the state have not recorded many cases of Covid-19 with most of the clusters in the Southern and central area of the state. Its financial capital Indore and capital city Bhopal are the worst affected cities. It has so far recorded the death of more than 110 patients.

Apart from the five vulnerable states in the country, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also inching towards danger with both the states having recorded more than 1900 cases each.