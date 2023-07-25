5 eye diseases that you should be aware of this monsoon

Monsoon is here to give us respite from the scorching heat of the summer. However, experts often warn that there is a need to take extra care of your eyes. According to media reports, there is a spike in eye infections across India.

During monsoon, everything is damp and moist and this is an ideal environment for the breeding of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Moreover, such an environment makes eyes more susceptible to infections. Consequently, it is essential to visit an ophthalmologist in case of eye-related issues like redness, burning sensation, swelling, discharge, etc.

Here are 5 eyes diseases that are common during monsoon:

Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye): This condition leads to inflammation transparent membrane that covers the outer surface of your eye along with the inside of your eyelids. According to doctors, this infection is highly infectious and it can easily spread from one person to another.

Stye: It is a bacterial infection that involves one or more of the small glands near the base of your eyelashes. It occurs as a lump on the eyelid. According to doctors, this is extremely common during the monsoon season.

Dry Eyes: When your eyes become dry, they are not able to provide proper moisture due to a lack of sufficient tears. This condition is also extremely common during monsoon.

This condition occurs due to a wound on the surface of the cornea. Studies suggest that it can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or a parasite. During this condition, the eyes become painful and red, with mild to severe eye discharge and reduced vision. Keratitis: This is the infection of the cornea and it is usually caused by injury to the eyes caused due to the unhygienic routine of contact lenses. It can lead to blindness if not treated on time.

How to keep your eyes healthy during monsoon?