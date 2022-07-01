5 Blood Donation Benefits You Should Know

By Sonica Aron

Blood donation is a community responsibility. About one in seven people entering a hospital needs blood. Only 37 percent of our country’s population is eligible to give blood, and less than 10 percent of those who can donate actually do donate annually. What if everyone eligible to donate became complacent and decide they didn’t need to donate because someone else would?

Donating blood is not only critical for treatments and emergency medical interventions, but it also aids individuals suffering from life-threatening disorders all around the world. People with genetic blood disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease require lifelong blood transfusions to be healthy. Furthermore, hemophilia is also a rare blood condition in which blood does not clot normally and the patient may bleed for hours after an injury or accident. Blood donation not only saves lives in emergency but guarantees that persons with specific disease live longer and a quality life.

It is rightly said that blood is the most valuable present that one can bestow to another person; it is simply the gift of life. Being a blood donor and increasing global awareness for safe blood and blood products for transfusion for patients in need is a beautiful humanity act. Today, private companies, national blood transfusion services, blood donor organizations, and other non-governmental entities are also assisting in improving and growing their voluntary blood donor programs via the reinforcement of blood camps and local campaigns.

Donating blood is also an opportunity to honor donors who volunteer to make the life-saving donation. The phrase “Donating safe blood is an act of solitude” literally speaks for itself. Healthy people must donate blood on a regular basis to ensure that safe blood is accessible whenever and wherever required.

5 major blood donation benefits

Blood donation not only enables patients to live longer and healthier lives, but it also benefits donors’ mental and physical health. In consonance with industry experts, serving others may decrease stress, boost physical and mental well-being, aid in the elimination of unpleasant sentiments, as well as generate a sense of connection. Donating blood is a life-saving act that provides benefits to the donor in many ways:

Weight loss

In healthy individuals, timely blood donation aids in weight loss and enhances endurance. It should not, however, be considered or pushed as a weight loss regimen. Doctor’s evaluation is required before giving blood to avoid any health risks.

Boosts Immunity

Immunology is critical for preventing various chronic illnesses. Aside from enhancing overall health and identifying illnesses, frequent blood donation may also revitalize the overall system. When a person undergoes dialysis or voluntary blood donation, the spleen, the organ responsible for the synthesis and elimination of erythrocytes or red blood cells, is rejuvenated. Blood plasma revitalization also aids in the increase of leukocytes, which are immune cells that protect against numerous illnesses.

Reduces the risk of heart disease

Routine blood donation keeps iron levels in check. High amounts of iron in the blood frequently restrict blood arteries, increase the risk of a heart attack, and lead to a disease known as hemochromatosis (iron overload). Reducing additional iron deposits by phlebotomy or blood donation provides your arteries more area to work and maintains the blood pulse and flow steady, as a result lower the risk of a heart attack.

Demotes possibility of Cancer

Regular blood donation has been demonstrated to reduce the excessive accumulation of iron in the blood, lowering the risk of cancer. Nonetheless, high iron deposits in the blood might raise the risk of certain forms of cancer, including blood cancer, in some situations.

Elates Mental Health

Despite the fact that donating blood covers huge pile of physical benefits, the most significant health benefit is undoubtedly the psychological aspect. Getting out of one’s typical setting to do something good for someone else is invigorating in the finest way. Donating blood means that someone somewhere will receive much-needed assistance, and you will be saving someone’s life in an emergency. This type of volunteer activity has a favorable influence on your psychological health and eventually improves your mind and body.

Every time we donate one pint of blood it helps save three lives, so if we donate four times in a year, we end up saving 12 lives. When you give blood, it gives someone another smile, another hug, another chance to live. We don’t have to be a superhero to save someone, a simple act of donating blood can also save lives and benefit us in return.

(The author is Managing Partner and Foundation, Marching Sheep. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)