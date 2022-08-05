Covid Cases and Deaths in Delhi Latest News: India has been witnessing a steady increase in the daily Covid-19 cases for some time now. Even as there has been a significant resurgence in economic activities with offices opening up and along with greater mobility, the fresh spike in coronavirus infections may put spanner in the recovery momentum. Multiple reports show a pattern of clear uptick in the Covid-19 cases in the last seven days. What is worse is the confusion between the flu, which is quite normal in this rainy season and the Covid-19 infections.

It is because the key differentiator between Covid-19 infection and flu – the loss of smell and taste – has been mitigated with the emergence of Omicron variant. In simple terms, this means that in case a person is infected with the Omicron strain, she/he may no experience loss of smell or taste, which may lead the patient to believe that the infection is normal flu or case of usual viral fever. Hence, the health experts are advising people to exercise caution and get tested for Covid-19 infection in case of any flu-like symptoms.

In terms of daily tracker, India on Friday witnessed a minor uptick in terms of infections as well as Covid fatalities. The health ministry data says that 20,551 cases and 70 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. There was a drop of over 1,114 infections bringing the active case count to 1,35,364. However, the major cause of concern is the rise in the daily positivity rate. The positivity rate has breached the critical 5 per cent mark. At present, India’s positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent.

National Capital Delhi has now become an active Covid hotspot. The Thursday data said that the National Capital recorded the positivity rate at 11.84 per cent. It was the second day running when Delhi witnessed over 2,000 new infections in a day. Apart from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra are also among the regions that are reporting flu infections as well as Covid cases. Experts have repeatedly warned that letting the guard down will be detrimental to India’s post-Covid realities. It may not be what was seen in China as it reintroduced hard lockdowns, but situation may worsen if these fluctuations are not managed.