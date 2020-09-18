4,571 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

The death toll in the district reached 5,451 with 8 patients succumbing to the infection during this period. (Representational image: IE)

Pune district reported 4,571 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which took its case count to 2,40,423, a health official said on Thursday evening.

The death toll in the district reached 5,451 with 8 patients succumbing to the infection during this period. “Of 4,571 cases, 1,964 are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,26,532 patients s far. However, 2,219 patients were also discharged fro hospitals in the city on Thursday,” he said

With 1,113 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwa now stands at 67,593, he added.