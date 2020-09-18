  • MORE MARKET STATS

4,571 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

By: |
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:55 AM

Pune district reported 4,571 ne coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which took its case count to 2,40,423, a health official said on Thursday evening.

covid 19 cases in pune, covid 19 death cases in pune, Pune Municipal Corporation, pune district,latest news on coronavirus pandemicThe death toll in the district reached 5,451 with 8 patients succumbing to the infection during this period. (Representational image: IE)

Pune district reported 4,571 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which took its case count to 2,40,423, a health official said on Thursday evening.

The death toll in the district reached 5,451 with 8 patients succumbing to the infection during this period. “Of 4,571 cases, 1,964 are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,26,532 patients s far. However, 2,219 patients were also discharged fro hospitals in the city on Thursday,” he said

Related News

With 1,113 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwa now stands at 67,593, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. 4571 new coronavirus cases in Pune district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti dies of COVID-19
2Rampant rise in Coronavirus cases continues in India! Daily numbers within touching range of 1 lakh cases; details
3Covid vaccine: Zydus in talks with RIDF for Sputnik V